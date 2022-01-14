Biden White House pummeled for rollout of COVID tests expected to ship 'within 7-12 days of ordering'

The Biden administration is facing backlash over the rollout of COVID tests being made available to every American household, with critics saying its efforts are too little, too late.

The White House announced Friday that 500 million rapid at-home tests will be available for ordering online beginning Jan. 19 for free. The two requirements upon ordering is a name and a residential mailing address. Up to four tests can be ordered per household on a government website.

However, the White House's admission of when Americans might actually receive the COVID tests is garnering attention.

"Tests will typically ship through the mail within 7-12 days of ordering, and be delivered First Class through the U.S. Postal Service," the White House tweeted.

Critics mocked the Biden administration's timeline for the COVID tests as some medical experts predicted the omicron wave of cases will subside by the end of the month.

"'7-12 days after requested' is a very long timeline for shipping these tests," said CNN correspondent Abby Phillip.

"This is great, by the time people actually get their tests the Omicron wave will be over," City Journal contributing editor Charles Fain Lehman tweeted.

"Think you may have COVID? The geniuses in the Biden admin will get you a test after you’ve already recovered!" said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

"Ordering a covid test that arrives after your symptoms have cleared is just perfection," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller wrote.

"I mean, just let Amazon deliver all I’d them and they’ll get there within 48 hours," Cook Political Report senior editor Jessica Taylor suggested.

"What’s the opposite of Operation Warp Speed?" said Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross.

"So, even assuming that this website doesn't have an Obamacare-style crash upon rollout, the tests should reach your house just in time for the omicron wave to already be over," said National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin.

The Biden administration had been facing criticism for not having an ample supply of COVID tests nationwide ahead of the winter surge of cases.

It rejected a plan to boost COVID testing in October, Vanity Fair reported in December, which the president denied.