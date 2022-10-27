Biden torched for claiming gas was over $5 when he took office: 'The lies are staggering'

President Biden was blasted Thursday for what many called "outright lies" after he asserted that gas prices were $5 per gallon when he took office.

Biden appeared at the Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York, to praise a $100 billion commitment from Micron to build a massive semiconductor in the area. During his comments, he turned to praising his own administration for its work on infrastructure and the economy.

One of the successes he touted was falling gas prices, which he claimed have dropped to $3.39 per gallon on average. This, he alleged, was down from over $5 a gallon "when [he] took office."

"And because of the action we've taken, gas prices are declining. We're down $1.25 since the peak this summer and there been falling for the last three weeks as well, and adding up real savings for families today. The most common price of gas in America is $3.39, down from over five dollars when I took office," Biden said.

Several Twitter users attacked these comments as blatant lies, fact-checking both the current national average cost for gas and the cost from Jan. 2021.

Ted Cruz communications advisor Steve Guest joked, "Paging all fact checkers-- got an easy one for you."

Columnist Eddie Zipperer wrote, "This a blatant lie from President Biden. The average national gas price when Biden took office was $2.42. The average national gas price today is $3.76."

"The lies are staggering," radio host Clay Travis tweeted.

"The outright lies from the Biden Presidency are a disgrace and are extremely condescending. Biden treats the American people with contempt," Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner tweeted.

Club for Growth government affairs VP Scott Parkinson joked, "BIDEN: ‘I am not going to be President much longer. My cabinet is gonna use the 25th Amendment to remove me from office in late-January. Come on, man!’"

"It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden is the biggest liar in presidential history. And that’s saying something because they all lie all the time. But he tell these bizarre black and white lies that any idiot can verify. It’s honestly very strange," Jesse Kelly, host of "The Jesse Kelly Show," wrote.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas on Thursday was $3.76. Meanwhile, the cost for gas on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Biden took office, was approximately $2.39.

The wild claims came one day after Biden was mocked for arguing that his administration would tackle "junk fees," such as costs for roomier airline seats, which he claimed were "unfair" to "people of color."