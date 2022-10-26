Biden mocked for claiming extra cost of roomier airline seats is 'unfair’ to ‘people of color'

Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Biden for touting the fact that his administration is looking get rid of the "junk fees" that make roomier airline seats more expensive and thus "unfair" to "people of color."

During a Wednesday speech on combating inflation and lowering costs for families, Biden expressed his administration’s commitment to eliminating "junk fees," which he claimed make the lives of Americans, particularly those of low-income families and people of color, harder.

In what many critical viewers considered a bizarre portion of the speech, the president claimed that the extra expense required to purchase roomier airline seats is a form of these junk fees, which he argued hit "people of color" particularly hard.

"Some airlines, if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money. But you don’t know it until you purchase your ticket. Look folks, these are junk fees, they’re unfair and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest, especially low-income folks and people of color," said Biden.

Conservatives found it ridiculous that the president of the United States was claiming that expensive airline seats were racist.

Former WWE wrestler and Knox County, Tennessee, Mayor Glenn Jacobs ripped Biden’s quote, tweeting, "I have long felt that airline seating is extraordinarily unfair to oversized people such as myself and warrants Federal intervention. Thanks to @POTUS for giving this crucial issue the attention it deserves. (For those lacking a sense of humor, this is called sarcasm)."

The Daily Wire’s Frank Fleming sarcastically tweeted, "Things are looking bad for Democrats, but will the message of ‘airlines charging extra for more legroom hurts minorities’ turn things around?"

Actor and director Robert Davi wrote, "In one speech Joey lies and race baits - over 6" ! I can’t takes it no more ! Can you - have you every bought a tkt [ticket] you didn’t know an extra 6 inch seat would cost more ???"

Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly replied to the clip, stating, "I’m more than happy to pay for extra leg room. Especially because every 5’8 guy on the planet runs to the exit row seats on Southwest as if his entire body doesn’t fit in the overhead compartment."

Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer remarked on Biden bringing race into the equation, tweeting, "These people have literally one talking point. One."

Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka asked, "Is this a joke?"

Connecticut radio host Tom Shattuck joked, "My people are rising up #FatLivesMatter."

Former RNC communications strategist Doug Heye asked, "Who had Legroom Equity as a Dem closing message on their bingo card?"