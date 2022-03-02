Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Ernst calls out Biden: 'Not one iota' of SOTU was about unleashing American energy production

Biden announced during State of the Union address that U.S. is releasing oil from reserves.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) argues the U.S. should tap into domestic energy and says releasing oil from reserves won't affect gas prices.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called out the irony of President Biden's proposal to release oil from U.S. reserves during his State of the Union address. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Sen. Ernst argued that domestic energy should instead be tapped into because the current plan will not help to lower gas prices.

STATE OF THE UNION: BIDEN CALLS TO SECURE BORDER AMID HISTORIC CRISIS

SEN. JONI ERNST: This is ironic that the president is pushing oil from our reserves and, yet, we have all this untapped American energy that we should be unleashing. And yet President Biden did not speak one iota to that last night during his speech. We really need to put Americans back to job. We need to tap our own resources. This is a drop in the bucket what he has proposed. It is not going to impact prices at the pump.

