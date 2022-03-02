Sen. Ernst calls out Biden: 'Not one iota' of SOTU was about unleashing American energy production

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called out the irony of President Biden's proposal to release oil from U.S. reserves during his State of the Union address. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Sen. Ernst argued that domestic energy should instead be tapped into because the current plan will not help to lower gas prices.

SEN. JONI ERNST: This is ironic that the president is pushing oil from our reserves and, yet, we have all this untapped American energy that we should be unleashing. And yet President Biden did not speak one iota to that last night during his speech. We really need to put Americans back to job. We need to tap our own resources. This is a drop in the bucket what he has proposed. It is not going to impact prices at the pump.

