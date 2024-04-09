Biden skewered for falsely claiming to be the first in his family to go to college: 'Pathological liar'

Social media users called out President Biden for claiming to be the first in his family to go to college in a recent speech.

Biden made the claim while giving a speech in Wisconsin on Monday that touted his latest student loan handout. While on the topic of debt and college, Biden said, "I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college, and watch my dad struggle to help me get there."

However, observant users, like digital strategist and conservative influencer Greg Price, did not let Biden’s innocuous-seeming statement go unscrutinized.

In an X post, Price shared a clip from a presidential speech two years prior in which Biden bragged that his grandfather played college football, a claim at odds with his recent bit about being the "first" to go to university.

Price’s post stated, "Joe Biden just said in a speech in Wisconsin ‘I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college.’ That is a lie. One of the reasons we know it's a lie is because Biden has bragged several times in the past about how his grandfather played college football."

He described the other clip, stating, "The video on the right is a speech from October 2022." In it, Biden declared that his grandfather would "really be proud of me right now. I’m not joking, he would. By the way, he was an All-American football player."

Price subsequently shared a post from the RNC Research X account pointing out how The New York Times caught Biden making the same two contrary claims in 1987. The account shared a blurb from the article scrutinizing Biden’s plagiarism that he was criticized for in his first run for president that year.

The nearly 40-year-old article stated, "Mr. Biden had said he was the ‘first in his family ever to go to university.’ In fact, Mr. Biden said today, ‘there are Finnegans, my mother’s family, that went to college.’"

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin also backed up the point, stating, "It's not just a lie, it's a lie he was publicly caught telling 37 years ago."

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway commented on Price’s post, making the same point that RNC Research did. She wrote, "Also, this was one of the lies that forced Biden out of his first presidential campaign back in the 1980s. Absolutely pathological."

Chaya Raichick, the woman behind the "Libs of TikTok" account, commented, "This dude is a pathological liar on top of being senile."

Former Republican Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee appeared exasperated with how Biden gets away with these apparently irreconcilable statements, saying, "But will anyone in the media call him out for it? Nope. They give his shoes a tongue bath every day and seem to enjoy it."

Conservative influencer duo "Chicks on The Right" noted, "How anyone believes Biden about anything ever is a complete mystery."

Author and Washington Times columnist Tim Murtaugh remarked, "It’s sad that it has to be pointed out that Biden cannot be the first in his family to attend college, while also having a grandfather who played college football."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.