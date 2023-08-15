Biden skewered for claiming he witnessed a Pittsburgh bridge collapse: 'Another day another lie'

President Biden faced mockery and skepticism on social media after he told a crowd on Tuesday that he watched a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh last year.

Biden was touting his economic policies during a stop at Ingeteam, a wind turbine generator manufacturer in Milwaukee, when he brought up the 2022 collapse. "A lot of you were with me when I was in Pittsburgh," he told the crowd. "By the way, Pittsburgh is a city of bridges – more bridges in Pittsburgh than any other city in America."

He went on to claim, "I watched that bridge collapse," and added, "I got there and saw it collapse with over 200 feet off the ground going over a valley. It collapsed. Thank God school was out during the pandemic."

A video of Biden’s comments went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Must have happened during one of his long-haul trucking routes," former congressional candidate David Giglio wrote, recalling another Biden tall tale.

Washington Times White House correspondent Paul Bedard wrote to correct the record, "He showed up hours later since he was in town on an infrastructure mission..."

Battleground podcast host Sean Parnell was aghast at the president’s statements.

"I can assure you Biden did not personally watch a bridge collapse here in Pittsburgh," he wrote. "My lord…"

"Another day another lie… why is this tolerated," Outkick broadcaster Dan Kakich wrote.

He literally can't get through a speech without objectively lying," viral conservative personality Sunny McSunnyface wrote. "If only there was some kind of tracker that could track these presidential lies, [CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale] et al."

"Incredible how often he lies," PGA Tour golfer Hunter Mahan wrote.

"Realistically not a ‘gotcha’…Joe has been making up his own reality for 50 years in public life only to keep moving ahead…’top of my class,’" Futures Edge Podcast host Jim Iuorio wrote.

Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.