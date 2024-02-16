Biden shredded online for making his first visit to East Palestine 'a year too late'

President Biden faced widespread backlash Friday for making his first visit to East Palestine, Ohio, more than a year after a hazardous train derailment.

Administration officials said Biden has had a "laser focus" on the issues facing the rural village where more than a million gallons of toxic chemicals were released into the environment, despite the president not visiting the area for 378 days.

Biden was heavily criticized by Republicans, public figures and local residents for not visiting the rural Ohio town, which is located in Columbiana County on the state's border with Pennsylvania, earlier.

"President Trump: Visited East Palestine right after the train derailment and bought food for the community," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, recalled. "President Biden: Visited Ukraine after the train derailment and visited East Palestine a year later."

"What's the rush?" The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller joked about Biden's arrival.

Twitchy's Doug Powers wrote, "So yeah, this is why the White House didn't want to finally send Biden to East Palestine a year too late. You've heard of a ‘Friday document dump’ -- this is a 'Friday presidential visit dump.'"

Comedian Tim Young joked, "Biden probably thinks he's visiting [H]amas leadership in East Palestine today."

"Biden is the first president to be hated by both Palestine and East Palestine. That takes effort," entrepreneur and investor David O. Sacks similarly quipped.

Several people commented on Biden's behavior at the press conference.

"Biden clearly didn't want to be there today. He really is just an awful, heartless person," GOP rapid response director Jake Schneider wrote. "Shame on him."

"As East Palestine's mayor is speaking, Biden reaches into all of his pockets, finds nothing, and then goes back to standing normal," State Freedom Caucus communications director Greg Price wrote.

Conservative communicator Steve Guest responded, "Is it impossible for Biden to act normal? Appears to be."

"Pathetic," radio host Lori Mills wrote of Biden’s opening remarks as he wiped his nose.

RedState writer "Bonchie" posted, "Biden showing up in East Palestine a year later is one of the dumbest political decisions I've ever seen. Had he gone immediately, he would have pre-empted Trump and avoided much protest due to the seriousness of the situation. Now, he just looks like a clown."

"Seriously, who is running this administration?" he added.

Biden's visit was met with protesters criticizing the president's slow response and showing their support for Trump.

"Nobody likes Biden," the account representing commentator duo The Hodgetwins wrote in response to video of protesters critical of Biden.

