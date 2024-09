President Biden avoided mentioning the emerging Iranian threat of an assassination plot against former President Trump while pretending to squash him like a bug during his appearance on "The View."

On Tuesday, Trump was briefed about "real and specific threats" from Iran to assassinate him, according to his campaign. This comes after the former president has already faced two separate assassination attempts against him.

Biden was asked by co-host Joy Behar about how Trump has been blaming him and Vice President Kamala Harris for their rhetoric Trump says inspired the would-be assassins.

Instead of acknowledging Iran's apparent efforts to have Trump killed, Biden took a swipe at the "most unusual president."

"I ran for three reasons," Biden said on Wednesday. "I said I wanted to restore the soul of the country-meaning in a sense of decency and honor. Secondly, I wanted to make the middle class grow because when it grows, everybody does well. And thirdly, I wanted to bring the country back together, and I was told we couldn't do any of those things. And we've got a lot of them done."

"And look, Trump is a, um," Biden said before pausing.

"Careful," Behar jokingly chimed in.

"There's not a lot of social redeeming value there," Biden then said, sparking applause from the liberal audience. "He really does not, does not believe in democracy and the guard rails that our system has set up for abuse of power."

In another moment during his TV appearance, Biden appeared to have some fun with Whoopi Goldberg's analogy comparing Trump to an annoying "bug."

"I always felt you were going to probably do four years and then try to figure out where to go with Kamala," Goldberg said. "Then [Trump] just wouldn't- he was like a bug. He just kept being there. He was a like a bug right there," before pointing to the table and making a buzzing sound.

Biden then slammed his hand on the table, pretending to have killed the bug, prompting laughs and claps from his fans as the president offered a giant grin in return.

In a press release from Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung, Iran’s aim to assassinate Trump is part of the Islamic Republic’s efforts to "destabilize and sow chaos in the United States ."

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference," Cheung said.

"Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris, and is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump. He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again."

