Joe Biden
Published

Biden ripped for saying 'MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country'

Biden previously claimed MAGA Republicans promote 'semi-fascism'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Media hail Biden’s tough rhetoric Video

Media hail Biden’s tough rhetoric

Double standard for ‘unifying’ president?

Twitter users blasted President Biden Sunday after he called out "MAGA proposals" as a threat to "the very soul of this country," in another example of the president attacking his political opponents.

The official presidential Twitter account tweeted, "MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country."

Prior to that tweet, his account also elaborated on the "MAGA agenda" being a threat to the "foundations of our Republic."

"The MAGA agenda represents an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. It doesn’t respect our Constitution. It doesn’t believe in the rule of law. And it doesn’t recognize the will of the people," the tweet read.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, U.S. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

NYT COLUMNIST SAYS BIDEN ADMIN ‘RUNNING A POLITICAL OPERATION,’ USING ‘THREAT TO DEMOCRACY’ AS ‘LEVERAGE’ 

Social media users quickly called out the president for once again framing "MAGA" Republicans as an extremist threat to the country.

"President Biden's party is riven in a battle between the totalitarian communists and the corrupt corporatists. The communists are obviously winning these days," Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton tweeted.

Townhall.com political editor and Fox News contributor Guy Benson wrote, "The tax cuts & deregulation? The Middle East peace accords? Border enforcement? These ‘MAGA’ policy proposals are not ‘threats to the very soul of this country’ & idiotic to say so. If you have a serious critique, tailor it specifically. This ain’t it."

"What is a MAGA proposal?" The Spectator’s Stephen Miller asked.

Epoch Times contributor Jeff Carlson tweeted, "Biden has no idea this was sent. It was written by children at the direction of those actually in power. But it comes from the official Twitter Account of the President of the United States. And as such, it is a public declaration of the Executive Branch. Allow that to sink in."

President Biden has referred to "MAGA Republicans" as supporting "semi-fascism" and being a threat to the country.

President Biden has referred to "MAGA Republicans" as supporting "semi-fascism" and being a threat to the country. (Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Chad Felix Greene joked, "He's been sexting with Jenny Rubin and forgot to close his Twitter first."

"Today it's ‘MAGA proposals,’" Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering noted the switch from "MAGA Republicans."

BIDEN SHOCKS VIEWERS WITH ‘HELLISH RED BACKGROUND’ FOR POLARIZING SPEECH 

Biden has used increasingly "extreme" language when describing what he calls "MAGA Republicans." After trying out "ultra MAGA" in the spring, in August he notably described the MAGA "philosophy" as "semi-fascism." Although Republicans criticized this characterization, several Democrats and members of the mainstream media have since defended his comments, claiming they are "the truth."

Biden further attacked MAGA Republicans in a campaign style speech on Thursday where he claimed that they pose a threat to democracy itself. Like his previous comments, the speech was largely defended by Democrats and some members of the press.

President Biden was criticized for what many saw as a polarizing speech with a "hellish red background" on Thursday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden was criticized for what many saw as a polarizing speech with a "hellish red background" on Thursday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

However, one day after his speech, Biden appeared to walk back his rhetoric, insisting that he does not "consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country." This contradicted another tweet sent out on the day of the speech.

"Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country," Biden’s Twitter account wrote.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.