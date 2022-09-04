Biden ripped for saying 'MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users blasted President Biden Sunday after he called out "MAGA proposals" as a threat to "the very soul of this country," in another example of the president attacking his political opponents.

The official presidential Twitter account tweeted, "MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country."

Prior to that tweet, his account also elaborated on the "MAGA agenda" being a threat to the "foundations of our Republic."

"The MAGA agenda represents an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. It doesn’t respect our Constitution. It doesn’t believe in the rule of law. And it doesn’t recognize the will of the people," the tweet read.

Social media users quickly called out the president for once again framing "MAGA" Republicans as an extremist threat to the country.

"President Biden's party is riven in a battle between the totalitarian communists and the corrupt corporatists. The communists are obviously winning these days," Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton tweeted.

Townhall.com political editor and Fox News contributor Guy Benson wrote, "The tax cuts & deregulation? The Middle East peace accords? Border enforcement? These ‘MAGA’ policy proposals are not ‘threats to the very soul of this country’ & idiotic to say so. If you have a serious critique, tailor it specifically. This ain’t it."

"What is a MAGA proposal?" The Spectator’s Stephen Miller asked.

Epoch Times contributor Jeff Carlson tweeted, "Biden has no idea this was sent. It was written by children at the direction of those actually in power. But it comes from the official Twitter Account of the President of the United States. And as such, it is a public declaration of the Executive Branch. Allow that to sink in."

Conservative commentator Chad Felix Greene joked, "He's been sexting with Jenny Rubin and forgot to close his Twitter first."

"Today it's ‘MAGA proposals,’" Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering noted the switch from "MAGA Republicans."

Biden has used increasingly "extreme" language when describing what he calls "MAGA Republicans." After trying out "ultra MAGA" in the spring, in August he notably described the MAGA "philosophy" as "semi-fascism." Although Republicans criticized this characterization, several Democrats and members of the mainstream media have since defended his comments, claiming they are "the truth."

Biden further attacked MAGA Republicans in a campaign style speech on Thursday where he claimed that they pose a threat to democracy itself. Like his previous comments, the speech was largely defended by Democrats and some members of the press.

However, one day after his speech, Biden appeared to walk back his rhetoric, insisting that he does not "consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country." This contradicted another tweet sent out on the day of the speech.

"Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country," Biden’s Twitter account wrote.