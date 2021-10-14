Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Will Cain: This is the crisis where Biden will pay the biggest political price

Cain tells 'Faulkner Focus' Americans now being hit in 'pocketbooks'

Fox News Staff
'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Will Cain sounds off on the economic crisis.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday that the Biden administration will pay the price "politically" for the supply chain crisis and spiking consumer prices. Cain reacted to the ongoing labor shortage in the U.S. leading to massive cargo delays and shortages within the supply chain.

FORMER HOME DEPOT CEO WARNS SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS BECOMING NATIONAL EMERGENCY: 'IT'S NOT GETTING BETTER'

WILL CAIN: We are not stupid, regardless of what they try to convince us. The parallels are uncanny, to hear Greg Gutfeld compare it to Jimmy Carter. 

Think about this, in the 1970s, the late 1970’s, you had the Iranian hostage crisis. Here we have the national shame and dishonor of our withdrawal from Afghanistan. But still, Americans could say, well, that’s half a world away. We have a national security crisis on our border, but, Americans could still say, well, that’s down in Texas. 

Here we have, similar to Jimmy Carter, now the problem, now the crisis reaches into our pocketbooks. It affects the price of bacon and milk and gas and our daily lives and economic security. Just like the gas lines of the 1970s. This time Americans can’t say that’s too far away. My suspicion is this is one, this is the issue, this is the crisis that pays the biggest price for the Biden administration politically.

