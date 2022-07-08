Biden, political leaders should apologize to Border Patrol agents proven not to have whipped migrants: Paxton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called on President Biden and other political leaders to apologize for smearing the Border Patrol agents who were falsely accused of whipping migrants Friday on "Hannity."

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAXTON: There's no doubt this was political. And it's really unfortunate for these border agents who've given their lives to securing our border and defending Americans. And here they are being punished, they should be rewarded. They should be taken care of. Instead, their careers may be ruined, and they've been humiliated in front of the entire American public. And I just think it's really wrong. I would expect instead that Joe Biden and some of these political leaders should come out and actually apologize to these guys for what they've been through.

