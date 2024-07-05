Biden panned for not being certain about whether he watched the debate: 'He doesn't know???'

President Biden was roasted on social media after expressing uncertainty over whether he had watched his performance at last week's presidential debate during his ABC News interview.

In a preview clip that aired on Friday's "World News Tonight," ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed Biden on if he had comprehended how poorly he did in his face-off against former President Trump.

"Did you ever watch the debate afterwards?" Stephanopoulos asked.

After a brief pause, Biden replied, "I don't think I did, no."

That exchange quickly went viral.

"Biden looks terrible and sounds terrible in the clip @ABC showed at 630… Oof. He doesn’t even remember if he watched the debate later. My god," CNN contributor Scott Jennings reacted.

"Biden still looked bad and sounded confused in the excerpt ABC aired. Maybe not quite as bad as 8 days ago, but definitely nothing there that says ‘I got this,’" journalist Josh Barro wrote.

"The debate was a week ago and he can't remember if he watched a replay," New York Post columnist Miranda Devine posted.

"If Biden hasn't seen the debate himself, how can he know exactly what other Dems and voters are seeing?" CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson wondered.

"It was pretty memorable for those who watched," FOX 11 LA anchor Elex Michaelson said.

"Oh boy," progressive personality Emma Vigeland reacted.

"He doesn't know???" Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen exclaimed.

Biden maintained that his disastrous debate performance last month against Trump was nothing more than a "bad episode" or a "bad night" rather than a sign of something more serious and suggested he was to blame for it.

"It was a bad episode," Biden said to Stephanopoulos. "No indication of a serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing. It was a bad night."

Biden's shocking debate performance has become a political earthquake with wide swaths of the liberal media calling for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

Both Biden and the White House have repeatedly insisted he is staying in the contest. The White House also denied reports Wednesday that Biden told a key ally he was considering stepping aside.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.