The Biden-Obama plan to profoundly change America is 'working perfectly,' says Newt Gingrich

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" to discuss how the border crisis is a result of "deliberate policy" that goes back to the Obama administration. Gingrich told host Kellyanne Conway that Biden is following through on an "extraordinarily radical" agenda that began when Obama took office.

MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS AT BORDER SOAR PAST THE 200K MARK IN DECEMBER

NEWT GINGRICH: I think you can't understand Joe Biden without looking at his eight years as Barack Obama's vice president. Obama is arguably the most radical person ever to be president, protected by the news media. When you look at his underlying values and his speeches and his policies and the people he brought in, he is extraordinarily radical in that process. Biden, over an eight-year period, became sort of a mini Barack, if you will. … We don't have a ‘problem’ on the border. We have a Biden immigration policy, which is working perfectly, if you're a hard-left person, which is destroying American identity, it's crippling the rule of law. It is flooding the country with people who haven't been trained into the culture, don't necessarily understand how to function in our society and create all sorts of problems.

And I think we don't realize yet this is a deliberate policy by people who want to undermine America, change it profoundly, and eliminate all of those crazy ideas like the Constitution, the rule of law, the work ethic, meritocracy, actually being able to know and do something. If you're on the hard left, those are all terrible ideas, and so what you have with Biden is a commitment. Now, I think politically, probably it's going to be a disaster, but they don't see it that way. They won the presidency in 2020. They survived 2022. They had an okay 2023. I think they think that they have a reasonable chance of survival and they know that if they were to go to the policies you and I believe in, that their entire left would erupt and there'd be a civil war in the Democratic Party. So Biden goes along with the most active, aggressive and militant parts of his coalition. And what we have is what you showed tonight on television.

FIRST ON FOX: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is sending additional personnel to help Customs and Border Protection (CBP) deal with a massive migrant surge at the southern border that has left authorities overwhelmed.

ICE, responsible for enforcing federal immigration law in the interior and investigating and dismantling transnational criminal networks, is sending dozens of personnel to the border to aid CBP, an ICE official told Fox News Digital.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), tasked with the arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants, will provide 141 personnel to assist CBP with border operations.

Those duties will include responding to questions regarding medical and transport issues, enrolling illegal immigrants into alternatives to detention (ATD) electronic monitoring and coordinating removals and the necessary travel documents.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.