Biden 'not confident at all' in a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses election

President Biden said he's "not confident at all" that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if former President Trump loses the upcoming election.

In his first interview since exiting the 2024 race, Biden was asked by CBS News whether he was confident in a peaceful transition following the Capitol Hill riots that erupted on Jan. 6 in 2020.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden told CBS' Robert Costa in the preview clip, after mistakenly saying he wouldn't be confident "if Trump wins."

"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose, there'll be a bloodbath," Biden said. "Look what they're trying to do now. In the local election districts where people count the votes… they're putting people in place in states where they're gonna count the votes, right? You can't love your country only when you win."

Biden's "bloodbath" comment was in reference to remarks Trump said earlier this year when he told rally-goers that the country would face an economic "bloodbath" if Democratic policies continue impacting the auto industry.

The rest of the interview is set to air this Sunday on "CBS Sunday Morning."

This marks Biden's first interview since he announced he was no longer seeking re-election more than two weeks ago.

Notably, his former running mate who he endorsed, Vice President Kamala Harris, has not done any interviews since she emerged as the Democratic nominee.

Biden faced widespread calls to withdraw from the race following his disastrous debate performance, which had Democrats worrying about their presidential prospects as he took a hit in the polls.

Harris announced Tuesday that she tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, and the pair will face off against Trump and his VP pick, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, in November.