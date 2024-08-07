Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biden 'not confident at all' in a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses election

Biden's first interview since exiting the 2024 race will air on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Biden 'not confident at all' in a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses

President Biden told CBS News if Trump loses, he fears there won't be a peaceful transfer of power in an interview that will air in full on Sunday.

President Biden said he's "not confident at all" that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if former President Trump loses the upcoming election.

In his first interview since exiting the 2024 race, Biden was asked by CBS News whether he was confident in a peaceful transition following the Capitol Hill riots that erupted on Jan. 6 in 2020.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden told CBS' Robert Costa in the preview clip, after mistakenly saying he wouldn't be confident "if Trump wins."

Biden CBS interview

President Biden said he's "not confident at all" in a peaceful transfer of power if former President Trump loses the upcoming election in an interview with CBS News. (Screenshot/CBS News)

"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose, there'll be a bloodbath," Biden said. "Look what they're trying to do now. In the local election districts where people count the votes… they're putting people in place in states where they're gonna count the votes, right? You can't love your country only when you win."

Biden's "bloodbath" comment was in reference to remarks Trump said earlier this year when he told rally-goers that the country would face an economic "bloodbath" if Democratic policies continue impacting the auto industry. 

The rest of the interview is set to air this Sunday on "CBS Sunday Morning."

Donald Trump

President Biden took aim at former President Trump's "bloodbath" comment, which Democrats insisted would incite violence despite the fact that the Republican was using the term in an economic context. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

This marks Biden's first interview since he announced he was no longer seeking re-election more than two weeks ago. 

Notably, his former running mate who he endorsed, Vice President Kamala Harris, has not done any interviews since she emerged as the Democratic nominee. 

Kamala-Harris-And-Running-Mate-Tim-Walz-Make-First-Appearance-Together-In-Philadelphia

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear onstage during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia on Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Biden faced widespread calls to withdraw from the race following his disastrous debate performance, which had Democrats worrying about their presidential prospects as he took a hit in the polls. 

Harris announced Tuesday that she tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, and the pair will face off against Trump and his VP pick, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, in November.

