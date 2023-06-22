Biden mocked for raising hand to heart for Indian national anthem: ‘Funny if it weren't so sad'

Twitter users ridiculed President Joe Biden on Thursday after the U.S. leader kept his hand over his heart for a portion of the Indian national anthem.

While meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who traveled to the White House on Thursday, Biden appeared to mistake the intro of the Indian national anthem for the U.S. national anthem and placed his hand over his heart for a portion of the foreign song.

Despite the event MC announcing to the crowd that the playing of the Indian anthem would be first, followed by the U.S. anthem, Biden raised his hand to his heart as soon as the music started.

After the lively intro notes passed and it became clear that the song was not "The Star Spangled Banner," Biden could be seen on video slowly lowering his hand away from his chest. All the while, Modi stood alongside him, mouthing the words to his country’s anthem.

Once, the U.S. anthem played, Biden quickly put his hand back over his heart and kept it there until the song ended.

President Biden’s critics had a field day with the gaffe on Twitter.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller put out a seemingly sarcastic tweet, writing, "He's fine. State visit. Running for re-election."

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell did not hold back, tweeting, "He's an idiot!"

GOP digital strategist Alec Sears remarked, "It would be so funny if it weren't so sad."

Referencing another recent Biden gaffe in his satirical post, RNC Research’s Jake Schneider tweeted, "Biden, whispering: ‘Listen here Jack, we're building an Ocean Train from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. I want you to be the conductor.’"

Former Republican U.S. congressional candidate Lavern Spicer tweeted, "This has me in tears laughing."

Pro-Trump influencer "Brick Suit" wrote, "A confused Joe Biden places his hand over his heart for the Indian national anthem. When he realizes his mistake he sheepishly lowers his hand to his side. Is Joe getting worse?"

Conservative commentator Graham Allen found the clip shocking. He tweeted, "OMG!!!!! Biden didn’t realize it wasn’t the National Anthem until the end of this video?! He slowly lowers his hand 30 secs into it."

The account for conservative radio host Chris Plante’s show tweeted, "Brain dead Biden puts his hand over his heart during the Indian national anthem. It took him awhile to figure out it wasn't the American national anthem."