Biden being leader of the free world 'seems so absurd': Devine

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said "it seems so absurd" that President Biden is the leader of the free world Tuesday on "Hannity," discussing how Saudi state TV made fun of the commander in chief in a recent comedy skit.

DEVINE: … Americans are very kind people and they don't like to mock or make fun or point out Joe Biden's age. And … he's an old 79 cognitively, and he fades in and out. And … you're right, our adversaries and friends overseas are mocking him, talking about it, just running the clips, because it seems so absurd that this is the leader of the free world. And he is so weak, so frail. And … that Saudi clip, that's on Saudi state TV. They have Kamala Harris there as a man dressed in drag who is propping up the president … At the very end, she's standing behind him and sort of making his arms move like a puppet. That's pretty frightening. That's the view that people have of the president and the vice president.

[N]umber one, I would say, Jill Biden, Dr. Jill, his wife. … She knows better than anybody what his cognitive health is like. It was pretty clear during the election campaign - in the very beginning of the election campaign - that he wasn't all there. His own son, Hunter Biden, used to joke with his psychiatrist about his dad being senile. So his family allowed him to be in this position. It's quite pitiful. He's obviously exhausted most of the time, and it's getting worse.

