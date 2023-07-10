Biden lampooned for being led away by King Charles III: 'He looks like Mr. Magoo'

A clip from President Biden’s visit to the United Kingdom went viral Monday after critics said it showed the president appearing confused and requiring someone to lead him.

Biden made his first visit to see King Charles III in the U.K. since the latter’s coronation earlier this year. The stop is expected to kick off a week of European diplomacy that the Biden administration has indicated will focus on climate change issues as well as the ongoing War in Ukraine.

After the pair greeted each other, they took part in the Inspection of the Guard outside Windsor Castle where Biden stopped and spoke to a guard at the end of the line.

King Charles could be seen trying to lead Biden away from the guard while the president continued speaking. After looking back and forth between the monarch and the guard, Biden followed the king away from the lineup of soldiers.

The moment led many on Twitter to view this as another "horrible" optics moment of the president needing a handler to guide him where to go.

"How is this even real? King Charles has to show Biden where to go. We are a laughing stock," Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier tweeted.

"The optics of this are horrible for Biden. He looks like Mr. Magoo inspecting the troops," Nostalgia Network president David Bishop wrote.

Substack writer Jim Treacher mocked Biden suggesting he was saying to the guard, "’So that's a hat? It's not your actual hair?’"

Podcast host Joey Mannarino wrote, "This is the dementia walk in full color and 1080p."

"A reminder of how good Trump was for Britain and how much I miss our late Queen," GB News commentator Darren Grimes tweeted along with a video of former President Trump meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

"’God save the queen, man’ – Biden, June 2023," Breitbart reporter Wendell Husebo recalled Biden bizarrely saying last month.

In June, Biden was mocked for bizarrely ending a speech in Connecticut with the phrase "God Save the Queen," although Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022. Olivia Dalton, White House principal deputy press secretary, later claimed that Biden "was commenting to someone in the crowd."

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg pointed out how a similar clip of former President Donald Trump walking with Queen Elizabeth for the inspection was scrutinized in 2018 by mainstream reporters who considered the moment improper.

"NEW: A confused Biden walks in front of King Charles during his visit to the UK. The media doesn’t seem to have an issue with this. Let’s see what they had to say when Trump walked in front of the queen," Rugg tweeted, along with a list past headlines on Trump's visit. "I wonder if they will give Biden the same treatment."

TIME Magazine reported at the time that Trump made a "royal faux pas" by walking ahead of the queen. The New York Times confirmed, "Yes, it is a royal no-no to walk ahead of the queen."

"The jetlagged Trump then cut off the queen, much like a New York City tourist might stop abruptly in the middle of the sidewalk to consult the novelty map he’d picked up at M&M’S World in Times Square," Slate writer Nick Greene joked.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told CNN at the time that Trump "might as well have been wandering up and down a golf course." Slate mocked the former president by claiming he "forgot" how to walk in the clip.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.