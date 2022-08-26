Biden Justice Department's 'political actions' will be investigated from day one: GOP lawmaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., joined "The Ingraham Angle" to share how a Republican-led Congress will act to hold the Biden Department of Justice accountable after the Mar-a-Lago raid.

JIM BANKS: From day one, when we get the majority back come January, we have a moral responsibility to investigate the actions, the very political actions of the Biden Department of Justice. So you look at this, this Hunter Biden lapsed laptop censorship issue, it's just like the Russian collusion hoax, which was cooked up in the Obama White House, by the way.

It was, it was an accommodation of Democrat politicians working with Democrat figures in the Department of Justice and the FBI to cook up Russian collusion hoax or to censor the Hunter Biden laptop. If there's ever going to be the right guy in the right place at the right time, it's going to be Jim Jordan chairing the House Judiciary Committee, oversight of the DOJ, who's going to haul these guys in before the committee and force them to testify and hold them accountable.

