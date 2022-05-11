Payne: 'Despicable thing' for Biden to put green agenda ahead of American families' economies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amid surging inflation President Biden continues to place his green energy goals ahead of the personal economics of American families, Fox Business anchor Charles Payne said Wednesday on "Special Report."

JOHN ROBERTS, ‘SPECIAL REPORT’ ANCHOR: [Rising commodity prices are] a huge burden that cuts across the entire social strata of America.

CHARLES PAYNE, ‘MAKING MONEY’ HOST: Everyone in the country feels it. Every single person -- obviously, some more than others. It's a progressive tax.

KENNEDY: IF BIDEN ISN'T RESPONSIBLE FOR INFLATION, JIMMY HOFFA DIED OF NATURAL CAUSES

Back in March, they crunched the numbers and they said it came out to an average tax of $5200. Inflation has quickened since then, so let's probably think it's probably around a tax of about $5,500; about 40 to 50 bucks a month. And Americans are feeling it. It is so debilitating. It is so crushing.

But it adds insult to injury when you say, well, ‘this is all about Russia, this is all about ultra-MAGA, This is all about Ukraine being the breadbasket of Europe’ -- No, this is about not unleashing our breadbasket, not unleashing the oil under our feet, putting the climate agenda in front of the American public, in front of middle class and poor Americans.

It is a despicable thing and they're going to pay a heavy price for it, but I don't get any satisfaction out of that. People are suffering right now.

PAYNE: Let me tell you what's hurting us: Natural gas is a key component for fertilizer. When natural gas goes up the way it's gone up in America, fertilizer prices go up. Guess what else goes up out of that? Food prices.

