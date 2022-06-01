White House walking back Biden statements because he's 'totally incompetent,' RNC spokesperson says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

RNC National Spokesperson Paris Dennard ripped President Biden as "incompetent" during a Wednesday appearance on "Fox & Friends First," telling host Todd Piro that the White House continues to walk back his "problematic statements" because his words could cause "danger" to the American people.

BIDEN REPORTEDLY FRUSTRATED WITH AIDES WALKING BACK HIS STATEMENTS

PARIS DENNARD: I think the American people are just surprised at how bad the Biden-Harris White House is at every aspect of governing when it comes to policy or when it comes to actually PR or when it looks at how the Biden White House deals with the president who has these series of gaffes. Remember, the president's own sister, in a recent interview, said that these aren't gaffes. She said, when he speaks, they're actually truths. If we take her word for it, when he makes these so-called "gaffes," they should be taken as fact, as truth. The problem is, the White House knows that the things that he says are wrong, shows incompetence and, in many instances, could put the American people in danger, especially when he says that Russia could have a minor incursion with Ukraine. These are problematic statements that the White House has to fix because the president is just bad at his job. He's totally incompetent.

