Biden hit for having 'no visitor logs' at home where classified docs were found: ‘What’s he trying to hide?'

Social media users were shocked upon hearing that there were no Secret Service visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence, especially since the location was recently found to have multiple batches of classified documents.

In a statement given Monday, the White House Counsel’s Office confirmed that there were no visitor logs for Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home. In response to Republican lawmakers seeking the records, the office declared that the Wilmington house is Biden’s "personal residence" and not required to have such logs.

The office told Fox News Digital on Monday, "Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal. But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them."

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the agency kept no logs of visitors to Biden’s beach house.

"We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence," he said.

This is the latest development in a growing predicament involving multiple batches of top-secret government documents being uncovered first at a pro-Biden think tank in Washington, D.C., and most recently at his Wilmington home.

The matter has prompted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a DOJ special counsel investigation into Biden’s handling of the classified documents.

Twitter users expressed alarm over this new wrinkle in the case, with many critics of Biden claiming the lack of logs makes the potential security breach all the worse.

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley claimed that the lack of visitor logs is going to put even more heat on Biden as he goes through House Oversight Committee investigations.

"The White House is saying that no visitor logs exist for his personal residence in Delaware. That will not end the headache for the Bidens. Indeed, it may make it worse," he tweeted.

In a subsequent post, he continued, "If Congress has a right to the information (which it does), it can now seek alternative sources for the information, including interviewing staff and family on past visitors. Those interviews are subject to criminal penalties for false statements."

Juanita Broaddrick claimed the missing logs made the whole classified docs scandal even more fishy.

"You have to wonder?" she wrote. "Why were no visitor logs kept at Biden’s Delaware home where classified documents were stored? Who visited Biden and who saw the Docs? So many questions with NO answers."

Columnist Tim Young also noted the lack of visitor logs makes Biden’s scandal worse. He tweeted, "No visitor logs at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence means even more illegal activity occurred there than just housing classified documents 'in the garage.’"

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., stated, "The White House confirms that there are NO VISITOR LOGS at Joe Biden’s Delaware home where he stored classified documents & spent OVER 192 DAYS vacationing during his presidency." He then asked, "What’s he trying to hide?"

Conservative author Carmine Sabia noted, "If Secret Service really does not have visitor logs from President Joe Biden’s Wilmington Delaware home that is a bigger scandal than misplacing them."

Conservative content creator Viva Frei used the opportunity to comment on the Bill Clinton-Jeffrey Epstein relationship. Sharing a screenshot of a National Review story on the topic, Frei wrote, "At least Bill Clinton kept visitor logs when Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times in two years."

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said the claim doesn’t pass the smell test.

"No visitor logs exist for Biden's Wilmington home, site of classified doc discovery, WH Counsel's Office says? Based on @JudicialWatch's experience, this is extremely unlikely," he tweeted.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, tweeted, "The White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden's Wilmington home because it is a 'personal residence.' If Biden's personal residence is personal, why were classified government documents there?"