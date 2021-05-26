Being in US illegally is 'no longer illegal' under Biden-Harris: Tom Homan

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that being in the United States illegally is "no longer" illegal in the eyes of the Biden administration.

TOM HOMAN: I think immigration enforcement is going to be completely off the table. I mean, it already is. You can be an illegal alien in this country and walk up to an ICE agent today and tell them 'I'm here illegally. I entered the country illegally last year. A judge ordered me to leave. I didn't leave. What are you going to do about it?' ICE officers can no longer enforce immigration law.

Being here illegally is no longer illegal in the eyes of this administration. Illegal immigration is no longer a priority of this administration. I think they are going to continue that. You know, what a bad message to send the rest of the world especially with the border crisis. Even if you turn yourself in to Border Patrol. Even if you lose your case and get ordered to remove, no one is going to remove you because you are no longer a priority for this administration.

