Biden getting pass as critics blame Harris for border crisis: Thiessen

Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen joined "America Reports" Tuesday to discuss critics blaming Vice President Harris instead of President Biden for the border crisis. Thiessen reacted to a Wall Street Journal op-ed that emphasized Biden shouldn’t get a pass for the migrant surge.



MARC THIESSEN: Joe Biden is the president, the buck stops with him. No one blamed Mike Pence for the early failures of the COVID response. They blamed Donald Trump. Well, the same is true for President Biden and his failures at the border. I mean, he was the one who reversed Donald Trump's successful policy on the border. He was the one who lifted the emergency declaration, who instituted a moratorium on deportations.

…

He's the one who lifted the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. He's the one who suspended the safe third country agreements that made people apply for asylum in the first country they entered into. He did all of that, and don't take my word for it. The president of Guatemala said so when Kamala Harris, just before Kamala Harris visited. He said, quote, "When Biden took office the very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: