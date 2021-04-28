Biden, Harris show ‘lack of leadership’ by skipping COVID calls with governors: Gov. Ricketts

Nebraska Republican Governor Pete Ricketts told, "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that the Biden administration doesn’t "appreciate the work of the governors" amid the pandemic, and criticized the president for being absent during important coronavirus conference calls.



GOV. PETE RICKETTS: In the last administration, there were 40 weekly calls about the pandemic, Mike Pence chaired 39 of those, which means he was on the entire time answering questions from governors, fielding those questions. Sometimes these would last a couple of hours long, and President Trump joined us for eight of those phone calls, which is in stark contrast to this administration, where the calls lasted about 45 minutes.

…

Vice President Harris has been on once for about five minutes. She didn't take any questions, and it really shows the difference in approach of the White House right now and how they really don't appreciate the work the governors are doing right now in the states where we're on the front lines and really shows a lack of leadership on the part of the White House.

