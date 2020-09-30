Biden did not make 'a positive case' for presidency during debate: Mark Levin

The Democratic presidential nominee did not make “a positive case” for a Joe Biden presidency during the first presidential debate, Mark Levin, host of “Life, Liberty & Levin,” said Wednesday.

The former vice president “lies incessantly about his past and his future plans should he become president,” Levin added in a series of tweets where he outlined his thoughts on the first presidential debate between President Trump and Biden.

The first debate of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday night was fiery throughout, with Trump and Biden attacking each other in starkly personal terms for more than 90 minutes as moderator Chris Wallace worked to get both candidates, but especially Trump, to follow the debate rules the candidates had agreed to.

“Here's the bottom line: Joe Biden is a hustler,” Levin tweeted. “He's been hanging around politics for half a century. He has accomplished nothing significant.”

During the debate Tuesday night, Trump also said Biden has not accomplished much in his 47 year career in politics.

“Biden and the DC media have worked together for decades, and it shows,” Levin went on to say Wednesday. “He did not come to the debate last night with a positive case to make for a Biden presidency. He attacked, attacked, attacked.”

Following the debate the mainstream media praised Biden for being able to withstand Trump’s insults, with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer claiming the former vice president "clearly showed up" in what was likely a "relief to a lot of the Biden supporters."

Blitzer did, however, also say it was the "most chaotic" debate he's ever seen.

Blitzer's colleague Jake Tapper called the debate “a disgrace” primarily “because of President Trump, who spent the entire time interrupting, not abiding by the rules that he agreed to, lying maliciously, attacking the son of the vice president…”

“Despite what the media are saying today, and the endless spin, a neighbor of mine who is not very political or committed to any candidate said to me this morning that Biden gave him absolutely no reason to vote for him,” Levin wrote on Twitter.

“He said he has no idea what he stands for after all these years. Yes, he's a hustler."

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.