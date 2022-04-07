Biden family members have been getting millions from foreign oligarchs for many years: Mollie Hemingway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway made the case on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Thursday for why the Justice Department should be investigating Biden family members now that it is known entities connected to the Chinese regime paid the president's family millions over the last decade.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: This is exactly why this story is important. It’s why Senators Johnson and Grassley have been investigating this. They have a reputation for being really good investigators with tenacious research staffs. They’re not just throwing allegations out there. They’re going through government documents and receipts of the transactions. They’re pointing out there are issues where it does intersect with Biden administration policy. So members of the Biden family have been getting millions from foreign oligarchs for many years. The question needs to be for Americans: Does this relate to why the Biden Department of Justice canceled a program to investigate espionage by Chinese communist agents? There was a robust program that was put in place by the Trump administration. They recently tore that program down. Is it because of these relationships? Is that why the Biden administration is pushing for electric vehicles? Because of the financial interests in play where the Biden family business gets a lot of money in exchange for working with these communist Chinese affiliated businesses that have an interest in electric vehicles … So it’s very important for the American people, not just as a standard corruption story, but how it relates to our foreign policy and domestic policy as well.

