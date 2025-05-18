Expand / Collapse search
Biden family insider exposes culture of concealment in former administration

Michael LaRosa, who worked for Jill Biden, tells Fox News the administration concealed even 'small things' like dog bites and family events

Biden family was 'allergic to transparency' while in White House, former Jill Biden press secretary says Video

Biden family was 'allergic to transparency' while in White House, former Jill Biden press secretary says

Former press secretary to Jill Biden, Michael LaRosa, on the lack of transparency from the former first family during their tenure in the White House.

Biden family insider Michael LaRosa opened up about the former administration's culture of concealment while speaking to Fox News on Sunday, telling "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy that the people surrounding the former president during his tenure in the White House were unwilling to be transparent.

"This was a group in the White House who were allergic to transparency, and I'm talking about just in the East Wing," he said. "The very first day walking into the White House, the usher was fired, and I couldn't get reporters straight answers, because nobody would give me straight answers."

BIDEN INSIDER EXPOSES HOW WHITE HOUSE 'GASLIT' THE PUBLIC ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT'S DECLINE

Michael LaRosa was Jill Biden's press secretary

Michael LaRosa, then of the Biden Administration, attends "Politico X Showtime", a cocktails and conversation event co-hosted by Politico Playbook and Showtime’s The Circus, at the International Spy Museum on March 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi)

LaRosa, who served as press secretary for former First Lady Jill Biden from 2021 to 2022, noted that his comments were not intended to suggest whether Biden was fit or unfit for office, as audio obtained by Fox News captures the former president appearing to struggle to remember key details while being pressed on his handling of classified documents.

"What I am suggesting… [is] it was not intuitive… it was not their style to be transparent about anything. They took days and months to be deliberative, and I'm talking about the small things, about when the dog bites occurred," he said, referencing the former first family's dog, Major, who had reportedly bitten multiple people.  

BIDEN'S TEAM HID THE TRUTH ABOUT HIS HEALTH ALL ALONG: WH PRESS SEC

Joe and Jill Biden

Then-President Biden, left, and then-first lady Jill Biden arrive at McGuire Air Force Base, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Burlington County, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Or about the wedding with the grandkids," he continued. "They got caught lying to the press about press coverage, because they were so scared to be transparent about anything."

"I said to myself at some point, 'If it's this hard to get them to just be transparent and disclose things and to just be upfront from the beginning about anything, even the small things… My God, what would happen if there were big things?'" 

New book details 'deliberate' Biden White House strategy: 'We didn't have access to him' Video

Still, LaRosa said that, even if tapes revealing Biden's cognitive struggles had come forward sooner, it likely wouldn't have been enough for him to have been forced out of the 2024 race earlier.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.