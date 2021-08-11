Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Hice on calls for impeachment of DHS secretary: 'Time for heads to roll' over border catastrophe

Biggs introduces articles of impeachment against Mayorkas

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Hice: The border crisis is a catastrophe of 'gigantic proportion' Video

Rep. Hice: The border crisis is a catastrophe of 'gigantic proportion'

Georgia GOP Rep. Jody Hice sounds the alarm on border crisis, calls for accountability from Biden admin

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, and called out the Biden Administration over their handling of the crisis at the southern border. House Republicans are calling for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to be impeached as the crisis intensifies. 

REP. BIGGS INTRODUCES ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST DHS CHIEF MAYORKAS OVER BORDER CRISIS

REP. HICE: I doubt very seriously if we will get answers but we need answers. This is a catastrophe of gigantic proportions on our southern border where we had a secure border seven months ago and now it’s a train wreck down there. We are having records of people coming across. We have Covid. We have violent criminals, gangsters, terrorists, and the American people are footing the bill on all of this. It’s time now for heads to roll. People need to be held accountable from the President, the Vice President, Mayorkas. People need to be held accountable for what’s going on and what is not going on at our southern border.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Rep. Jody Hice on border crisis: The Biden Administration needs to be held accountable Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.