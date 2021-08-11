Rep. Hice on calls for impeachment of DHS secretary: 'Time for heads to roll' over border catastrophe

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, and called out the Biden Administration over their handling of the crisis at the southern border. House Republicans are calling for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to be impeached as the crisis intensifies.

REP. BIGGS INTRODUCES ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST DHS CHIEF MAYORKAS OVER BORDER CRISIS

REP. HICE: I doubt very seriously if we will get answers but we need answers. This is a catastrophe of gigantic proportions on our southern border where we had a secure border seven months ago and now it’s a train wreck down there. We are having records of people coming across. We have Covid. We have violent criminals, gangsters, terrorists, and the American people are footing the bill on all of this. It’s time now for heads to roll. People need to be held accountable from the President, the Vice President, Mayorkas. People need to be held accountable for what’s going on and what is not going on at our southern border.

