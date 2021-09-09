Biden making Dem voters ‘look bad’ 8 months into presidency: Ben Domenech of ‘The Federalist’

Ben Domenech, co-founder of The Federalist, appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday night, where he tried to explain the "buyers’ remorse" that many Democrat voters seem to be expressing about President Biden – as suggested by Biden’s sinking approval numbers.

BEN DOMENECH: They’re practically screaming, ‘Not good, Joe.’

It’s not so much motivated by all the bad things that are happening, it’s that Joe’s making them look bad. It’s like, 'We vouched for you. We said you were competent. We said that you were compassionate. We said that you were an adult in the room. We said that you were able to manage the government in a way that President Trump was not. …

… During this pandemic-weird campaign, where you were completely hidden from the voters … Oh no, you can trust in Joe.'

And now they’re looking around and saying, ‘Joe, you’re making us look bad.’

‘We promised that you were going to be good’ -- and now factor after factor is going against him.

