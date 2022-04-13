Sen. Cramer on 'America's Newsroom': Biden and Democrats 'pouring fuel' on the inflation fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said on "Americas Newsroom" Wednesday that the Biden administration needs to take action to bring down the inflation affecting his state. Cramer accused Democrats of putting "gasoline" on the problem.

PSAKI SLAMS GOV. ABBOTT OVER TRUCK INSPECTIONS AT TEXAS-MEXICO BORDER, BLAMES HIM FOR PRICE INCREASES

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: I'm on the Banking Committee and we were pleading, I was pleading, with the Federal Reserve over a year ago to start easing back a little bit on free money. Inflation is a simple issue. When demand outpaces supply, you're going to have inflation. And the Federal Reserve was very slow when it was obvious that there was inflation happening. They called it transitory, and now they still talk about the hope for soft landings. And every now and then, when you have a really bad cancer, you need to cut it out. You can't just simply hope it goes away over the course of time. And so you have that. On top of that, you have an administration and a Democratic Party that just keeps pouring fuel on this. It's like Joe Biden showed up at the West Wing one day and said, Kamala, the Oval Office is on fire, get some gasoline. … Everything they do is counter to solving the problem in front of us.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: