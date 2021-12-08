Biden’s China response is ‘bare minimum,’ Olympics should be relocated: Sen. Rick Scott

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., agreed with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night that many big-name U.S. companies seem more concerned about reaping profits in China than about standing up for American values overseas.

As Ingraham put it, "Money apparently kind of trumps the problems [in China] with human rights abuses, trade cheating, genocide – every single time.

Here’s how Scott responded:

U.S. SEN. RICK SCOTT, R-FLA.: Whether it’s the NBA, or whether it’s Nike, or whether it’s Delta, they’re all focused on how they make more money. You know, heck with human rights.

They would like to get their rights and they want to criticize everything that happens in this country but God forbid they do anything that would impact their ability to make a profit.

And by the way, the Biden administration? What a joke. I mean, this is a bare minimum, to say they’re not going to send diplomats.

They need to be clear. These Olympics should never be held in China. They should be moved.

[The Biden administration] should have been doing this the entire time they’ve been in office.

