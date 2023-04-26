Biden challenger slams DNC for not holding primary debates: ‘Disappointed’ but ‘not surprised’

2024 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson shredded the DNC's shocking decision to hold no primary debates in 2024, arguing that both political parties should "stay out of the issue" until primary voters have weighed in.

BIDEN'S 2024 CHALLENGERS USE DEMOCRATS' 'DEMOCRACY' SLOGAN AGAINST THEM, SAY PRIMARY IS ‘RIGGED’

"I'm not surprised," Williamson began during an appearance on "Fox News Tonight." "Disappointed, certainly, because I believe in democracy. I believe that the political parties should stay out of the issue until the primary voters have weighed in. And then whoever wins the primaries, that's who the DNC – or the RNC, for that matter – should support."

"I don't think the DNC should be dictating from on high… they will try to invisibilize any other candidates. I believe in the process of democracy," the 2024 presidential candidate continued.

Williamson, who previously referred to the primary process as "rigged" last month, wrote on Twitter that the plan to hold no debates showed the party was acting as if "there are simply no other candidates."

"Maybe if people saw other alternatives they would see other alternatives. Trying to sew it up for Biden by invisible-izing his opponents is a PR strategy unworthy of the Democratic Party," she later wrote, linking to a Monday article by The Washington Post about Biden's candidacy that made no mention of her or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as contenders.

According to a survey from NBC News, a mere 26% of Americans support the president in running for reelection – a revealing statistic that has pushed Williamson to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination.

"We are a government of the corporations, by the corporations and for the corporations." — 2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson (D)

"I believe that Americans should have the same opportunities that they have in every other advanced democracy, such as universal health care, such as free college tuition, which we had in this country until the 1960s, such as free childcare, such as paid family leave and sick pay and a guaranteed livable wage," Williamson told host Brian Kilmeade.

"This is how governments behave who want to support their citizens in actually thriving. We should not be just listening to politicians who are telling us, I'll help you survive an unjust economic system. We need to end an unjust economic system and unshackle people from the invisible chains, economic chains that hold too many people down," she continued.

Williamson urged Democrats to "present the American people with a completely different option."

"I feel that the president has taken an incremental approach to turning this country, and we need a new beginning in this country. And the kind of incremental approaches that have been represented by this administration are not, to me, enough," the 2024 Democratic candidate said.

"We're not a government of the people, by the people and for the people, right now. We are a government of the corporations, by the corporations and for the corporations. And people on both the left and the right are seeing this, and it's time for the people to step in. The last thing we need is the same old, same old."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.