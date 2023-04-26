Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Biden challenger slams DNC for not holding primary debates: ‘Disappointed’ but ‘not surprised’

DNC is 'invisibilizing' other Democratic candidates, Marianne Williamson argued

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
close
Marianne Williamson: DNC shouldn't be running things from on high Video

Marianne Williamson: DNC shouldn't be running things from on high

2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson reacts to President Joe Biden launching his reelection campaign on 'Fox News Tonight.' 

2024 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson shredded the DNC's shocking decision to hold no primary debates in 2024, arguing that both political parties should "stay out of the issue" until primary voters have weighed in. 

BIDEN'S 2024 CHALLENGERS USE DEMOCRATS' 'DEMOCRACY' SLOGAN AGAINST THEM, SAY PRIMARY IS ‘RIGGED’

"I'm not surprised," Williamson began during an appearance on "Fox News Tonight." "Disappointed, certainly, because I believe in democracy. I believe that the political parties should stay out of the issue until the primary voters have weighed in. And then whoever wins the primaries, that's who the DNC –  or the RNC, for that matter –  should support."

  • Democrat Marianne Williamson
    Image 1 of 3

    Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

  • Marianne Williamson
    Image 2 of 3

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA -Project Angel Food Founder, Marianne Williamson attends Project Angel Food's 14 Millionth Meal Dedication at Project Angel Food on June 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Project Angel Food) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

  • Marianne Williamson
    Image 3 of 3

    Self-help author Marianne Williamson speaks to the crowd as she launches her 2024 presidential campaign in Washington, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"I don't think the DNC should be dictating from on high… they will try to invisibilize any other candidates. I believe in the process of democracy," the 2024 presidential candidate continued.

Williamson, who previously referred to the primary process as "rigged" last month, wrote on Twitter that the plan to hold no debates showed the party was acting as if "there are simply no other candidates."

"Maybe if people saw other alternatives they would see other alternatives. Trying to sew it up for Biden by invisible-izing his opponents is a PR strategy unworthy of the Democratic Party," she later wrote, linking to a Monday article by The Washington Post about Biden's candidacy that made no mention of her or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as contenders.

Democrats slammed for refusing to hold debates Video

According to a survey from NBC News, a mere 26% of Americans support the president in running for reelection – a revealing statistic that has pushed Williamson to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination. 

"We are a government of the corporations, by the corporations and for the corporations."

— 2024 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson (D)

"I believe that Americans should have the same opportunities that they have in every other advanced democracy, such as universal health care, such as free college tuition, which we had in this country until the 1960s, such as free childcare, such as paid family leave and sick pay and a guaranteed livable wage," Williamson told host Brian Kilmeade. 

"This is how governments behave who want to support their citizens in actually thriving. We should not be just listening to politicians who are telling us, I'll help you survive an unjust economic system. We need to end an unjust economic system and unshackle people from the invisible chains, economic chains that hold too many people down," she continued.

Joe Concha rips DNC for not scheduling primary debates: Everything they do is 'about power' Video

Williamson urged Democrats to "present the American people with a completely different option."

"I feel that the president has taken an incremental approach to turning this country, and we need a new beginning in this country. And the kind of incremental approaches that have been represented by this administration are not, to me, enough," the 2024 Democratic candidate said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We're not a government of the people, by the people and for the people, right now. We are a government of the corporations, by the corporations and for the corporations. And people on both the left and the right are seeing this, and it's time for the people to step in. The last thing we need is the same old, same old."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.