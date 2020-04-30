Biden campaign distributed Tara Reade talking points to combat decades-old 'Larry King Live' clip: report

A decades-old CNN talk show clip reportedly had 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden’s team scrambling to control the damage.

A Bloomberg News story published Wednesday detailed how Tara Reade’s claim that Biden sexually assaulted her “has put Democrats into a quandary.”

CLIP SURFACES OF BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE'S MOTHER PHONING INTO 'LARRY KING LIVE' IN 1993 ALLUDING TO CLAIM

Biden’s campaign has denied Reade’s claim but the candidate himself has never been directly asked about it. The mainstream media had largely ignored the story until the Media Research Center unearthed a 1993 clip of CNN’s iconic “Larry King Live” on Friday, thrusting the story into the national conversation.

The tape featured a woman calling into the CNN show to ask for advice about her daughter’s issue with a “prominent senator,” who Reade later told Fox News was her late mother.

Biden’s campaign sent talking points to surrogates the following morning, according to Bloomberg.

“All women have the right to be heard, and heard respectfully. And the independent press has the obligation to review those claims,“ the talking points stated, according to Bloomberg.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN ADAMANTLY DENIES ALLEGATION OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

“They also argue that the King tape does not ‘corroborate’ Reade’s sexual assault claim. Reade’s mother died in 2016,” the Bloomberg reporters added.

The woman on the phone in the "Larry King Live" excerpt never mentioned an assault specifically and did not name names.

The talking points reported by Bloomberg to help combat that exhumed CNN clip are the second batch of Reade-related narratives distributed by the Biden campaign. The first batch "inaccurately" described a New York Times report, a spokesperson for the paper told Fox News.

Biden has not been asked about Reade, while prominent Democrats and potential running mates have echoed the talking points distributed by the campaign.