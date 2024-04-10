Biden campaign scolds news outlets for coverage of Trump’s abortion stance

President Biden's 2024 campaign scolded media outlets this week for their coverage of former President Donald Trump's stance on abortion in a press call.

During a Biden-Harris 2024 press call on Trump's position on abortion, Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Deputy Communications Director Brooke Goren and Kaitlyn Kash gathered on Zoom to respond to Trump's announcement.

"Trump kept his word to overturn Roe in his last term, and he will not rest until he has banned abortion across the entire country. Period," Goren said in her opening statement.

"We all know this and the coverage needs to reflect it. Yet today, we're still reading headlines that say Trump, quote, 'declines to endorse a national abortion ban,' that Trump, quote, 'rebuffed pressure to the campaign on a national limit,' that Trump, quote, 'decided to punt the politically fraught issue to the states and not back a national abortion ban.'"

Her specific call-outs appeared to reference articles by The Associated Press, The Washington Post and CNN.

Earlier that day, Trump explicitly affirmed his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and he emphasized his support for states determining their own laws for abortion so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

"The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land – in this case, the law of the state," Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social. "Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks…at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people."

The Biden-Harris staffer called out one "particularly egregiously false headline" that said Trump opposes a national abortion ban and will leave it up to the "will of the people."

The comment appeared to be about USA Today, which covered the news with a headline that said, "'The will of the people': Trump opposes national abortion ban; says states should decide."

"Trump didn't decline anything and all he did was take credit again for the nightmare he created. That's the news that's important here," Goren added.

Mediaite, which captured an image of the original headline, reported that "around two hours after the conference call, the old headline was deleted and replaced" with a new version.

The new headline said, "Donald Trump says states should decide abortion policy, avoids talk of a national ban."

USA Today told Fox News Digital in a statement that headline updates are "not uncommon" for breaking news.

"Our mission is to report the facts as accurately as possible. As part of our routine editorial process with breaking news, headline updates are not uncommon. In this instance, the headline was updated to more precisely reflect the story," the statement reads.

Biden also lashed out on the topic Monday, telling a fundraiser audience in Chicago, "No one trusts Donald Trump."

He also claimed that if a national abortion ban was placed on Trump's desk, he would sign it.

Biden's campaign did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

