Biden called out for 'disastrous start to the Labor Day campaign'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hugh Hewitt weighed in on President Biden's campaign agenda on "Special Report."

HUGH HEWITT: I think it's face plant after face plant, Bret. We go back to the semi-fascist slur.

BIDEN AGAIN ATTACKS 'MAGA' GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, 'FULL OF ANGER, VIOLENCE AND HATE,' IN LABOR DAY SPEECH

Then we go forward to the student loan bailout and then we go forward to the red setting, the red wedding speech, which was much panned by everyone who was objective about it and today you have the Wisconsin Democratic senator candidate not showing up with the president like Tim Ryan in Ohio. They don't want to be anywhere near him. He's got 38% approval. It's falling. He can always get a crowd. He's president of the United States. People want to see him, even people who don't like him, but some union guys will show up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I think it's been a disastrous start to the Labor Day campaign and we'll talk later in specific races... but right now you'd rather have the Republican cards than the Democratic cards and you'd rather be led by Mitch McConnell and... Kevin McCarthy than Joe Biden.