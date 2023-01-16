Biden bungles singing 'Happy Birthday' to wife of MLK descendant as Twitter users cringe

Twitter users roasted President Joe Biden after he appeared to forget Arndrea Waters King's name while attempting to sing "Happy Birthday."

Biden gave a speech at the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday breakfast on Monday. "Well my wife has a rule in my family, when it's somebody's birthday, sing ‘Happy Birthday,’" he said before he started singing to Martin Luther King III's spouse.

Footage of the incident went viral as Twitter users poked fun at the president.



Senior digital strategist Greg Price at X Strategies LLC tweeted, "Joe Biden just sang Happy Birthday to MLK III's wife and straight up forgot her name lmfao."

Some Twitter users compared it to a cringe humor scene from a sitcom or sketch comedy show.

"Joe Biden decided to sing happy birthday to MLK III’s wife and clearly forgets her name. This is straight out of ‘The Office.’ Amazing:," radio host Clay Travis tweeted.

"Biden's Happy Birthday song, rightfully attached to the Curb Your Enthusiasm exit. This entire administration is one fumble after another," former Oklahoma Republican Party communications director Miles Rahmi tweeted.

"SNL is finally funny again!" Freedom Speaks Up CEO Seth Weathers tweeted. "This video of Biden trying to sing happy birthday & forgetting the persons name is hilarious!"

Political commentator and comedian Tim Young wrote, "This s--- is embarrassing."

Republican strategist Bobby Eberle tweeted, "Biden's ‘Covfefe’ Moment??? I challenge you to get through this video without laughing. Biden is trying to sing happy birthday to Arndrea Waters King."

Townhall managing editor Spencer Brown tweeted what appears to be a parody of Biden's rhetoric, "Not a joke, folks!"