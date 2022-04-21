Massachusetts sheriff sends message to Biden on fentanyl deaths: 'Stand up for the rule of law'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bristol County (Mass.) Sheriff Thomas Hodgson slammed the Biden administration on "Fox & Friends" Thursday for its policies on the southern border and immigration. Hodgson questioned Biden's loyalty to American citizens and urged the president to "stand up for the rule of law" by enforcing border security and protecting American interests.

THOMAS HODGSON: I would tell President Biden that it’s time for him to stop ignoring the fact that mothers and fathers are walking into their kid’s bedroom to wake them up to go to work, and they're not waking up because of the fentanyl he knows is pouring in over our southern border into our communities, and it’s getting worse and worse and worse.

He needs to be standing up for the rule of law. He took the same oath I did. For him to turn his back on the American people and ignore the laws that people are required to follow to come into this country is outrageous. And he ought to be ashamed of himself.

