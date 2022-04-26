Arizona sheriff tears into Biden on border crisis: 'Intellectual avoidance and willful neglect'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels ripped the Biden administration Tuesday on "America's Newsroom" for his handling of the migrant crisis at the southern border leaving the U.S. vulnerable to more crime.

SHERIFF MARK DANNELS: Well, both Sen. Mark Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of my state have come out against the Biden administration and pressuring him to save 42 because there's no action plan, Dana. So I commend both my senators on that and others. This should not be a political issue or a partisan issue. This should be a public safety issue for all America, something this president and this administration has failed to recognize in their intellectual avoidance and willful neglect on our southwest border is become the largest, largest gateway for the crime scene here in this country. It's amazing what we're seeing down here.

