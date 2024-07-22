Biden applauded as ‘patriot,’ showered with praise from liberal media for bowing out of election

President Biden has been showered with praise from the left, being applauded as an unselfish "patriot" for bowing out of the 2024 presidential election.

Much of the press came out against Biden in recent weeks as questions about his mental fitness for office and ability to serve another term dominated the national conversation. On Sunday, Biden finally agreed not to seek re-election and was quickly portrayed as an American hero for stepping aside.

"What a man, what a patriot. What an act of selfless devotion to your country," MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said on Sunday.

"He has been a phenomenal president. He brought us back from COVID. He gave us the best recovery from COVID of any major nation on earth at a time when the world has economically been struggling in the wake of COVID," Maddow continued. "The Biden economy is literally the envy of the world."

LIBERAL MEDIA MEMBERS JUBILANT AS BIDEN DROPS OUT, RACE AGAINST TRUMP RESETS: 'WHAT A MAN, WHAT A PATRIOT'

NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham believes it’s a bit rich for liberals to praise the man Democrats begged to step aside.

"There's nothing funnier than the Democrats spending three weeks trying to drag Biden out of the race, and when he finally knuckles under, then he's like George Washington, and he's shown honor and grace and patriotism," Graham told Fox News Digital.

"If he was all about gracefully resigning, why didn't he do it weeks ago? He's at the center of an ugly Democrat spat, but they want to make it sound like they're in a serene moment," Graham continued. "It's a Potemkin Moment of Zen."

Maddow wasn’t alone in gushing over Biden, and liberal pundits were in lockstep with high-powered Democrats, such as former President Obama, who referred to him as a "patriot of the highest order."

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace called Biden’s decision an "act of sacrifice," while CNN commentator Van Jones grew visibly emotional when declaring he loves Biden.

"I just know that I love this man, I care about this man. It was painful every day to sit up here and talk about him like he’s just some problem for the party," Jones said.

"I love Joe Biden. I appreciate what he’s done," Jones added. "This is leadership, this is patriotism. This is what it means to put the country first."

CNN'S VAN JONES BECOMES EMOTIONAL REACTING TO BIDEN DROPPING OUT OF RACE: 'HEARTBROKEN'

As the news unfolded, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, who served as Biden's White House press secretary, said he is a "remarkable person, a remarkable president."

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, a vocal anti-Trump writer, called it "Biden's finest hour."

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, a co-host of "Pod Save America," praised Biden for his selflessness.

"A courageous and selfless decision. The President did what he’s done for the last four years - he listened to the American people and put the country’s interests ahead of his own," Favreau wrote.

Presidential historian Jon Meacham called Biden’s decision "an act of self-sacrifice that places him in the company of George Washington, who also stepped away from the presidency."

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann called Biden a "hero," and far-left actor Mark Hamill said he has "a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime."

Liberal activist Michael Moore praised Biden’s "selfless act" that will be "honored and remembered for years to come."

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said during an appearance on CNN that Biden is "one of the most consequential presidents ever."

MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski told viewers she was "really sad" about the news.

"Joe Biden is a patriot, I love him, I love his family, and I love what he has done for the country," she said.

HARRIS RIPPED FOR RESURFACED CLAIMS PRAISING BIDEN'S FITNESS AMID AGE CONCERNS: 'COMPLICIT IN A COVERUP'

ABC News’ "The View" was also a Biden love fest on Monday.

Ana Navarro compared Biden to a "champion athlete," while Sunny Hostin called him "one of the greatest presidents."

"I think it shows what a statesman he is, I think it shows what a patriot he is, I think it shows he can put his country above his ego," Hostin said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who was a guest on the daytime gabfest, credited Biden with "saving our country."

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to fill his seat atop the Democratic ticket.