Biden says 'America is back' as multiple crises intensify and Christmas tree shortage looms: Bruce

In her Opening Monologue on "Hannity" Friday, host Tammy Bruce pointed to President Biden's out-of-touch claims in a nationally-televised phone call with NBC meteorologist Al Roker in New York's Herald Square – in which the president claimed, "America is back."

"My message is: After two years, we are back – America's back," Biden said. "There’s nothing we are unable to overcome, Al."

Bruce said the opposite is true, as inflation intensifies, the border remains wide open and Democrats in Congress pivot to blame businesses rather than themselves for the pain Americans are feeling:

"Tonight, the Biden-Harris agenda is failing, literally on every front: Inflation is surging, the border is still a mess. American adversaries are emboldened -- All while Democrats are still eager to have us walk off a reckless far-left spending cliff with their so-called Build Back Better agenda," she said.

[T]he Wall Street Fear Index today hit its highest level in ten months. Add that to the raising rising gas prices, the ongoing supply chain woes, and even a Christmas tree shortage," she said.

Bruce reported that the next crisis on the horizon came in an announcement from the American Christmas Tree Association that ongoing supply chain chaos and weather issues may lead to trees being in short supply for celebrants next month.

She added that Democrats appear to be trying to blame consumers or businesses for the inflation and supply chain crises, most notably highlighting a tweet from Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren claiming that inflating Thanksgiving food prices are a product of "big poultry companies are paying billions in dividends, giving CEOs raises and earning huge profits."

"The destructive Democrat agenda continues to be dealt a brutal reality check," Bruce said.