Biden aides panicked over classified document report containing 'embarrassing details,' photos: Report

President Biden's aides are reportedly concerned about the Special Counsel's report on the president's handling of classified documents revealing "embarrassing details."

Axios reported on Sunday that Biden's aides do not expect to be criminally charged in the documents case against Biden, but they are worried Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigation might reveal "embarrassing details," including photos, of how the documents were stored.

Classified documents from Biden's time as vice president were discovered in the Penn Biden Center in November 2022. CBS News was the first report on the discovered documents in January 2023. Days later, the White House revealed more classified documents were discovered in Biden's Delaware home.

"The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives," Richard Sauber, special counsel to the White House, said in a statement at the time. "Since that discovery, the President's personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives."

The aides reportedly believe Hur's report could come as soon as this week and even if there are no criminal charges, the report says, "Biden aides expect the report's details to be politically damaging."

Biden defended the discovery of the documents in January 2023.

"I'm going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it'll be soon, but I said earlier this week — and by the way my Corvette is in a locked garage. It's not like it's sitting out in the street," he said.

"Any photos of those storage practices could cause a political storm similar to what happened after the release of photos of Trump storing documents at Mar-a-Lago, including in a bathroom," Axios' report continued.

FBI agents seized classified records from former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago during the agency's unprecedented raid in August 2022.

The former president was indicted on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements, in the classified documents investigation.

"The classified documents TRUMP stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack," the indictment states.

"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods," the indictment continued.

