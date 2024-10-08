Biden admin's response to Hurricane Milton could be 'huge potential problem' for Harris campaign: CNN guest

Mark McKinnon, a former adviser to President George W. Bush, joined CNN on Monday and suggested that Hurricane Milton could be a "huge potential problem" for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

"What do you think the risks are for Harris?" CNN host Kasie Hunt asked McKinnon. "Because she’s in office, the risk to her, seems to me that it might be higher for her here heading into the final stretch of the election. What’s your take on it?"

"The risk is that she’s an incumbent and she’s going to be incumbent during one of the worst storms in our history possibly. So yeah, the risk is very high because all the responsibility for the response is going to be on her and Biden," McKinnon responded.

After Hurricane Helene caused massive destruction in the south, Florida is preparing for Hurricane Milton, which is poised to make landfall on Wednesday and wreak further devastation.

"It’s a huge potential problem for Harris, it’s also an opportunity if they respond well, but man, something as massive as this. It’s just you know, people are going to be unhappy. So you know, it’s a factor that you know, in an election that’s this close, could be a big factor," he added.

He also warned earlier in the segment that the hurricane stories would likely dominate coverage in the weeks before the election.

"Major storms are the one time when people really do look to government to say, ‘This is your job. This is the one time we count on you to respond.’ So, I mean not only will there, you know, they’ll be looking to see how the Harris-Biden Administration responds, but think about this too. If it’s anywhere near as big as it‘s likely to be, this is going to dominate news coverage for the next couple of weeks," he said.

"It may be the only story that people are talking about. So, of course it’s going to be politicized because it may be the only story," McKinnon continued.

Forecasters say Hurricane Milton has the potential to become one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida, which includes the Tampa area, as millions of residents prepare for life-threatening impacts and evacuate the coast and other low-lying areas ahead of the monster storm’s arrival, Fox Weather reports.