White House enlists media platforms and personalities to distribute 'Biden propaganda': Tulsi Gabbard

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that the Biden administration is using big tech, media, and TikTok personalities to distribute its "propaganda."

TULSI GABBARD: They're afraid of the truth. They're afraid of even a single voice coming out as challenging the power elite, questioning them, daring to hold a dissenting view. And they're afraid because their arguments are so weak that they know they will not withstand the light of the truth. And this is why we're seeing not only still most of the mainstream media very vigorously defending and pushing the Biden propaganda. It's not enough. They're going to YouTubers, they're going to TikTokers. It's not enough that they also have Google and big tech basically working for them and with them to control what information we see and what information we don't see. None of this is enough because they won't stop. And it's not just the Biden administration, it's not just Democrats. It's the power elite. It's the neo-cons and the neo-libs working together to make sure that every single voice in this country, anybody who's got a platform, is spouting their narrative that they want people to see and hear their propaganda. And this is what's so dangerous about the place that we're in right now as a country where this idea, this principle, this foundation of freedom of speech, freedom of expression, is directly under threat and under attack. And you're right, it's not so different. What's happening here is not so different than what we're seeing happening in Russia, where you've got state TV and controlled messaging across the board. This is where we're at.

