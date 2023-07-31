Biden admin torched for banning incandescent light bulbs: 'So much for getting govt. out of our homes'

Just months after a proposed gas stove ban sparked a fiery reaction from consumers and business owners, the Biden administration's ban on another common household product has lit up critics on social media.

The Biden administration announced at the end of 2022 that retailers would soon be prohibited from selling incandescent and halogen light bulbs as part of the Department of Energy's new energy efficiency standards. A DOE official said the change to LED bulbs would save consumers money on their energy bill and "accelerate our progress toward net-zero carbon emissions."

But as the ban takes effect this week, critics attacked the new regulations as another example of government overreach.

"This is just plain stupid. I have LED but the government has no place telling us what kind of light bulb we can buy. States should immediately refuse compliance with this ridiculous government overreach," Robby Starbuck, a former Republican candidate for Congress in Nashville, Tennessee, tweeted.

"If you like your incandescent bulbs & gas stoves you can keep your incandescent bulbs & gas stoves," Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott remarked, alluding to the infamous comment by former President Obama about the Affordable Care Act.

"It’s impossible for Democrats to leave us alone. States must fight back," Congressman Bob Good, R-Va., tweeted.

Some Twitter users questioned the financial impact the push to more energy-efficient bulbs would have on consumers still dealing with high costs from inflation.

"The Biden administration's ban on incandescent light bulbs goes into effect on Tuesday, forcing everyone to purchase more expensive, energy-efficient bulbs such as LED and fluorescent. So much for getting government out of our homes and lives," Sarah Fields, President and Director of Advocacy for the Texas Freedom Coalition said.

"They wonder where inflation comes from, like it’s a mystery," Jeff Clark, a former DOJ official under President Trump, tweeted.

Others were puzzled by the Biden administration's priorities.

"Later this week the Biden administration will continue allowing illegal aliens to invade our country, but will stop Americans from buying incandescent light bulbs," Michael Quinn Sullivan, conservative journalist for Texas Scorecard, tweeted.

Jon Feere, Director of Investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies, called the ban "anti-human and pro-China."

"Most LED bulbs are limited spectrum trash and don't produce colors of sunlight to which the human eye is adapted; incandescent bulbs largely can," he remarked.

While the Department of Energy (DOE) estimates the new energy regulations could save the average American family "at least $100 annually," the rule change could also put a costly burden on manufacturers.

"In order to bring products into compliance with new and amended standards, it is estimated that the industry would incur total conversion costs of $407 million," the DOE's draft rule said.

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the backlash.