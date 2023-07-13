Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

GOP bill strips largest US teachers union of its congressional charter for pursuing ‘woke’ agenda

The National Education Association was given a charter by Congress in 1906

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Angle Exclusive: Student failed by woke gender studies professor speaks out Video

Angle Exclusive: Student failed by woke gender studies professor speaks out

University of Cincinnati student Olivia Krolczyk shares how she was failed by her teacher for using the term ‘biological woman’ on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Congressman Bob Good is introducing a bill on Thursday that would strip one of the largest labor unions in the United States of its federal charter for pushing what he calls a "woke agenda."

Good is introducing the ‘‘National Education Association Charter Repeal Act’’ which would strip the National Education Association of the charter given to it by Congress in 1906. That charter essentially serves as an endorsement of an organization that Good says "overtly campaigns to harm education opportunities for students."

Good said the NEA, the nation's largest teachers union, is pushing a "woke indoctrination agenda" that includes support for Critical Race Theory, keeping schools closed during the coronavirus pandemic, supporting vaccine mandates and promoting sexually explicit content in schools.

"The NEA can no longer be considered a public service worthy of its Federal charter as it has drifted substantially from its core mission and become a massive political operation dedicated to electing Democrats and imposing a radical progressive agenda on America’s schools," according to the bill, which would also strip the NEA of its property tax exemption.

NEA TEACHERS UNION ACCUSES 'RIGHT-WING EXTREMISTS' OF LYING ABOUT LGBT ORG THAT PUSHED TO HIDE KIDS' GENDERS

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Rep. Bob Goods (R-VA) speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the caucus held the news conference to say they would consider voting to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for enacting legislation that would "shrink Washington" and bring government spending back to before 2020 and the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

 Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The NEA has faced heavy criticism from conservatives over the past few years including earlier this month for its list of suggested summer reading for educators that included the controversial book "Gender Queer."

Last year, the union faced backlash over a tweet that said educators "know better than anyone" what students need to "learn and thrive."

TEACHERS UNION PLAYS CLEAN UP AFTER CLAIMING EDUCATORS 'KNOW BETTER THAN ANYONE' WHAT KIDS NEED

An attendee holds a sign that reads "Strong Public Schools 2020" during the National Education Association (NEA) #StrongPublicSchools Presidential Forum in Houston, July 5, 2019. (Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An attendee holds a sign that reads "Strong Public Schools 2020" during the National Education Association (NEA) #StrongPublicSchools Presidential Forum  (Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"No union should have a federal charter, and certainly not an organization that failed a generation of children during COVID and is overtly pushing leftist propaganda on our students," Good told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"By repealing the NEA's charter, we would send a clear message that we are serious in our fight to protect and develop the young minds in America’s education systems," he said. "Our top priority is quality education that prepares students to be successful, the NEA’s is anything but that."

Rep. Bob Good

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., speaks during the Freedom Caucus news conference on the debt limit in the Capitol on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The NEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News.

