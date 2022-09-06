Biden admin slammed for lagging oil and gas leases: 'It's pathetic'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business' David Asman reacted to data on President Biden's oil and gas leasing, arguing "it makes no sense" to cut domestic drilling and look to "enemies" for energy needs. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Asman pointed to Europe's current energy "crisis" as a warning for the Biden administration as it continues its push for the Iran nuclear deal.

FORMER KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE WORKER SAYS BIDEN, GREEN AGENDA COULD LEAD TO FUEL SHORTAGES

DAVID ASMAN: You have to go back to Harry Truman in 1945 to find somebody that has provided fewer leasing than we have now… I mean, it's extraordinary. Even President Obama had more… I mean, it's pathetic.

…

Going in the complete opposite direction of where the president asks them to go. And meanwhile, of course, we're continuing to do everything we can to get the Iranians to sign this nuke deal, which would provide us with all that Iranian oil. So they're trying to flood the market with oil that's produced elsewhere, even by our enemies, and stopping oil production in the United States. It makes no sense. We're talking about oil production. We can't forget about natural gas either, because they're doing the same with natural gas pipelines, with natural gas drillings, making it very difficult to drill for natural gas. You look what's happening in Europe right now. They are in a crisis, a real crisis. Yes, a lot of it has to do with the war. But if we hadn't slowed down our natural gas production in the United States to the extent that we have, we'd be able to supply them. We had all kinds of plans during the final part of the Trump administration to provide these port facilities for liquid natural gas all over Europe. They wouldn't have had to deal with the Russians at all. The Russians would be begging people to take their natural gas if it wasn't for what the Biden administration has been doing in cutting drilling, cutting pipelines and cutting leases.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: