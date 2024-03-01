Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden admin shredded for referring to illegal immigrants as ‘newcomers’: 'Not serious people'

'How many more ‘newcomers’ will you welcome in to murder Americans?' Rep. Keith Self asked

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Biden's border trip was meant to secure votes ahead of November: Kat Cammack Video

Biden's border trip was meant to secure votes ahead of November: Kat Cammack

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss Biden and Trump's dueling border trips and how the Biden administration has prioritized illegal immigrants over veterans.

Congressional representatives and conservative commentators mocked the Biden administration for referring to those illegally crossing the border as "newcomers," arguing it is the latest of many euphemisms for illegal immigrants.

In a fact sheet distributed by the White House press office to advocate for the bipartisan border agreement President Biden has endorsed, officials pointed out that the bill includes $1.4 billion "for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers."

This was scorched by the official House Republicans account on X, writing, the "Biden White House is now referring to illegal immigrants as ‘newcomers.’ Joe Biden is not serious about stopping the illegal immigration into the United States. This is a catastrophe by design."

This post went viral on social media, and multiple public figures roasted the Biden administration’s rhetoric. 

Biden border speech

OLMITO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 29: President Joe Biden delivers remarks about immigration and border security at the Brownsville Station on February 29, 2024 in Olmito, Texas. The President visited the border near Brownsville on the same day as a dueling trip made by former President Donald Trump to neighboring Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by Cheney Orr/Getty Images) (Photo by Cheney Orr/Getty Images)

"We're witnessing the planned and controlled destruction of our nation at the hands of our own leaders," former NCAA swimmer and women's sports activist Riley Gaines wrote.

"From illegal immigrants to migrants to ‘newcomers.’ It is all an attempt to normalize this invasion," media personality and radio host Lisa Boothe wrote.

"Biden Admin calls illegal immigrants ‘newcomers.’ California Gov. and politicians call homeless ‘the unhoused,’ and ‘clients,’" Katy Grimes, the Editor in Chief of the California Globe wrote. "What do they call US citizens - the people paying for their subversion?"

Biden visit southern border

President Joe Biden, center, looks over the southern border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. Walking with Biden are from l-r., Peter Flores, Deputy Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Jason Owens, Chief, U.S. Border Patrol and Gloria Chavez, Sector Chief, U.S. Border Patrol. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WHITE HOUSE CALLS FOR SANCTUARY CITIES TO COOPERATE WITH ICE AMID FUROR OVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMES

Many congressional representatives and political figures slammed White House leadership as well.

‘ILLEGAL’ – Forbidden by law. ‘ALIEN’ – Terminology in Title 8 of U.S. Code to describe a person who is not a citizen or national of the United States," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., wrote. "If a noncitizen enters the United States unlawfully & without U.S. authorization, they are by definition, an ‘ILLEGAL ALIEN.’"

"How many more ‘newcomers’ will you welcome in to murder Americans?" Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas., asked.

"Wholly unserious," the press office for Rep. Cammack, R-Fla., wrote.

"Newcomers? The flood of illegals coming across our southern border are breaking the laws of the United States and many have been found to be known terrorists," Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., wrote. "Let’s close the borders and enforce the laws of the land. Biden isn’t serious about the crisis at the border."

"These are not serious people," Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf wrote. "The American people want solutions, not the aggressive use of a thesaurus."

White House ‘waters down’ what’s ‘really’ happening at the border: Jim Desmond Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just a reminder that the illegal ‘newcomers’ that ‘qualify’ include individuals who entered our country ILLEGALY and evaded detection for 14 days," Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., wrote. "It also provides MORE taxpayer dollars for cities who have already received and spent BILLIONS aiding illegal immigrants."

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.