Biden admin shredded for referring to illegal immigrants as ‘newcomers’: 'Not serious people'

Congressional representatives and conservative commentators mocked the Biden administration for referring to those illegally crossing the border as "newcomers," arguing it is the latest of many euphemisms for illegal immigrants.

In a fact sheet distributed by the White House press office to advocate for the bipartisan border agreement President Biden has endorsed, officials pointed out that the bill includes $1.4 billion "for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers."

This was scorched by the official House Republicans account on X, writing, the "Biden White House is now referring to illegal immigrants as ‘newcomers.’ Joe Biden is not serious about stopping the illegal immigration into the United States. This is a catastrophe by design."

This post went viral on social media, and multiple public figures roasted the Biden administration’s rhetoric.

"We're witnessing the planned and controlled destruction of our nation at the hands of our own leaders," former NCAA swimmer and women's sports activist Riley Gaines wrote.

"From illegal immigrants to migrants to ‘newcomers.’ It is all an attempt to normalize this invasion," media personality and radio host Lisa Boothe wrote.

"Biden Admin calls illegal immigrants ‘newcomers.’ California Gov. and politicians call homeless ‘the unhoused,’ and ‘clients,’" Katy Grimes, the Editor in Chief of the California Globe wrote. "What do they call US citizens - the people paying for their subversion?"

Many congressional representatives and political figures slammed White House leadership as well.

‘ILLEGAL’ – Forbidden by law. ‘ALIEN’ – Terminology in Title 8 of U.S. Code to describe a person who is not a citizen or national of the United States," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., wrote. "If a noncitizen enters the United States unlawfully & without U.S. authorization, they are by definition, an ‘ILLEGAL ALIEN.’"

"How many more ‘newcomers’ will you welcome in to murder Americans?" Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas., asked.

"Wholly unserious," the press office for Rep. Cammack, R-Fla., wrote.

"Newcomers? The flood of illegals coming across our southern border are breaking the laws of the United States and many have been found to be known terrorists," Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., wrote. "Let’s close the borders and enforce the laws of the land. Biden isn’t serious about the crisis at the border."

"These are not serious people," Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf wrote. "The American people want solutions, not the aggressive use of a thesaurus."

"Just a reminder that the illegal ‘newcomers’ that ‘qualify’ include individuals who entered our country ILLEGALY and evaded detection for 14 days," Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., wrote. "It also provides MORE taxpayer dollars for cities who have already received and spent BILLIONS aiding illegal immigrants."

