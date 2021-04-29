Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden address to Congress draws just 22.6 million viewers, less than half of Trump's audience in 2017

Barack Obama's first address to Congress in 2009 drew 52.3 million viewers

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Biden gave 'socialist vision of America' in joint Congressional speech: PompeoVideo

Biden gave 'socialist vision of America' in joint Congressional speech: Pompeo

Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacts to Biden's joint address to Congress

The ratings are in for President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress -- and they aren't good. 

Deadline, citing Nielsen, reported Thursday that just 22.6 million viewers tuned in Wednesday to the seven major networks that broadcast the 46th president pitching his liberal agenda to the American people.

Biden's viewership pales in comparison to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, whose first address to Congress in February 2017 drew more than 48 million viewers. Trump's last and least-watched State of the Union Address, delivered in February 2020 still pulled in 37 million viewers.

Former President Barack Obama's first address to a joint session of Congress in February 2009 drew a whopping 52.3 million viewers, far outstripping Biden's ratings.

MEDIA FAWNS OVER BIDEN'S 'BEAUTIFUL' ADDRESS TO CONGRESS: 'ASTONISHED' HOW HIS PRESIDENCY 'CHANGED' LIVES

Sen. Rubio: ‘Not surprised’ biggest failure of Biden’s first 100 days is ‘ignored’ border crisis Video

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC led the networks on Wednesday night with 4.03 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (3.94 million), NBC (3.54 million), CBS (3.37 million), CNN (3.18 million), Fox News (2.92 million), and the Fox network (1.63 million), per Nielsen figures. 

Biden's address wasn't the only major televised event this week that saw a brutal decline in ratings. Sunday night's Oscars recorded its lowest-ever TV audience, with approximately 10 million Americans watching Hollywood's biggest night. That's a stunning 58% fall from last year's ceremony. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.