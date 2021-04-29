Biden address to Congress draws just 22.6 million viewers, less than half of Trump's audience in 2017

The ratings are in for President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress -- and they aren't good.

Deadline, citing Nielsen, reported Thursday that just 22.6 million viewers tuned in Wednesday to the seven major networks that broadcast the 46th president pitching his liberal agenda to the American people.

Biden's viewership pales in comparison to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, whose first address to Congress in February 2017 drew more than 48 million viewers. Trump's last and least-watched State of the Union Address, delivered in February 2020 still pulled in 37 million viewers.

Former President Barack Obama's first address to a joint session of Congress in February 2009 drew a whopping 52.3 million viewers, far outstripping Biden's ratings.

ABC led the networks on Wednesday night with 4.03 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (3.94 million), NBC (3.54 million), CBS (3.37 million), CNN (3.18 million), Fox News (2.92 million), and the Fox network (1.63 million), per Nielsen figures.

Biden's address wasn't the only major televised event this week that saw a brutal decline in ratings. Sunday night's Oscars recorded its lowest-ever TV audience, with approximately 10 million Americans watching Hollywood's biggest night. That's a stunning 58% fall from last year's ceremony.