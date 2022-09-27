Expand / Collapse search
Bernie Sanders dodges question on whether Biden should run again in 2024: 'It's his decision'

Sanders' also refused to say whether he will seek re-election to the US Senate

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
When asked whether President Biden should seek re-election in 2024, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., refused to respond, adding to the number of political allies reluctant to throw their support behind his possible bid.

"Joe Biden is 79. Do you think he should run again for the presidency?" asked "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King.

"It's his decision," Sanders answered.

Sanders previously addressed the issue of age limits for lawmakers during his CBS appearance by calling for people to prioritize ideas and policy instead of demographic issues such as age, race and gender.

BERNIE SANDERS REACTS TO CONCERNS FROM DEMOCRATS ON STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT: ‘THAT CRITICISM IS CORRECT’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

He also declined to say whether he would seek re-election for another Senate term, saying he is looking to rally behind young progressive candidates, predominantly people of color, who will "stand up for working class families and take on big money interests." 

Sanders sounded off on other key issues, shifting his focus to the Jan 6. Committee and alleged political extremism within the Republican Party.

"What I’ve seen in recent years is the Republican Party move very far to the right, and in many respects, no longer believe in democracy," he said.

MANCHIN ‘DIDN’T EXPECT' REPUBLICANS TO JOIN BERNIE SANDERS IN OPPOSITION TO ENERGY PERMITTING BILL

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

"What January 6th was about was essentially an attempt to overturn the United States government to prevent the guy who won the election from taking office. That’s the way I see it," he added.

Sanders also slammed billionaires for allegedly funding political messaging and thriving as others struggle, saying that Americans are "losing faith" in government.

GREG GUTFELD: THIS IS MY THEORY FOR WHY BERNIE SANDERS BEAT OUT PRESIDENT BIDEN

"Ask yourself what billionaire is funding [an ad] and why? How many more tax breaks do they want?" he said, adding, "I happen to believe we need redistribution of wealth in this country. We need to protect the working class and billionaires cannot have it all.

Sanders' remarks coincide with ongoing concerns from other media outlets and commentators who question Biden's ability to run for re-election. 

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.