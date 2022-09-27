Bernie Sanders dodges question on whether Biden should run again in 2024: 'It's his decision'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When asked whether President Biden should seek re-election in 2024, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., refused to respond, adding to the number of political allies reluctant to throw their support behind his possible bid.

"Joe Biden is 79. Do you think he should run again for the presidency?" asked "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King.

"It's his decision," Sanders answered.

Sanders previously addressed the issue of age limits for lawmakers during his CBS appearance by calling for people to prioritize ideas and policy instead of demographic issues such as age, race and gender.

He also declined to say whether he would seek re-election for another Senate term, saying he is looking to rally behind young progressive candidates, predominantly people of color, who will "stand up for working class families and take on big money interests."

Sanders sounded off on other key issues, shifting his focus to the Jan 6. Committee and alleged political extremism within the Republican Party.

"What I’ve seen in recent years is the Republican Party move very far to the right, and in many respects, no longer believe in democracy," he said.

"What January 6th was about was essentially an attempt to overturn the United States government to prevent the guy who won the election from taking office. That’s the way I see it," he added.

Sanders also slammed billionaires for allegedly funding political messaging and thriving as others struggle, saying that Americans are "losing faith" in government.

"Ask yourself what billionaire is funding [an ad] and why? How many more tax breaks do they want?" he said, adding, "I happen to believe we need redistribution of wealth in this country. We need to protect the working class and billionaires cannot have it all.

Sanders' remarks coincide with ongoing concerns from other media outlets and commentators who question Biden's ability to run for re-election.