Ex-NYPD commissioner Kerik calls George Floyd death 'atrocious': 'This was an abusive use of force'

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik told "Hannity" Wednesday the death of George Floyd following his arrest by Minneapolis police "defies logic" and called officer Derek Chauvin's use of force "atrocious."

"It defies common sense. It defies training. It defies arrest policies and procedures. There was no resistance," Kerik said. "They took him out of the car. They sat down. Then all of a sudden, he winds up in this position with his [Chauvin's] foot on his neck, his knee on his neck. Why? How did he get here? Why did he get there? Why did they keep his leg on on his back as long as he did?"

4 MINNEAPOLIS OFFICERS FIRED IN DEATH OF BLACK MAN AFTER VIDEO SHOWS OFFICER PINNING KNEE AGAINST HIS NECK

Protests grew increasingly heated and looting was reported in Minnesota's largest city Wednesday evening as outrage grew over the death of Floyd, a black man whose arrest was recorded in a viral video.

In the video, shared on social media early Tuesday, Floyd is heard yelling, "I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!" as bystanders gathered. He also could be heard saying, "Don't kill me!"

Floyd died soon after at a local hospital. Chauvin and three other police officers linked to Floyd's death were fired Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"The guy's crying out that he can't breathe," Kerik said. "This is atrocious. This was an abusive use of force. It was, it was a killing of someone who should not have died."

"He was not resisting in any way," Kerik added. "I don't get it."